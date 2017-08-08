VN podcast, ep. 45: Utah recap and team transfers galore

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

This year at Tour of Utah, the domestic teams were picking on the one WorldTour team at the race, BMC Racing. Should we fault BMC for coming up short? Rally also proves its mettle with big overall win by Rob Britton.

Plus, we call our man on the ground in Europe, senior editor Andrew Hood to talk about all of the hottest transfers this season. Oss leaves BMC. Kristoff goes to UAE. But what about Mikel Landa and Tejay van Garderen?

All that and more on this week’s podcast.

