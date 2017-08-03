VN podcast, ep. 44: Talking dirty with Ned Overend and Tim Johnson

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

In the spirit of our recent “dirt” issue of VeloNews magazine, we’ve recorded two special interviews.

First up, Spencer Powlison talks to mountain bike world champion and all-around legend Ned Overend. They discuss the state of mountain biking, old-school technology, how Ned stays fast into his 60s and more.

Then, Chris Case and Kristen Legan talk to former cyclocross national champion Tim Johnson about his love of all things dirt. The world of participant-friendly cycling events seems to be centered on epic gravel routes. What’s behind this trend? Will it last? We talk to Tim about this and much more.

