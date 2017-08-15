VN pod, Haute Route Pyrenees special: Tough Tourmalet

On this episode of the Haute Route Pyrenees special podcast, we take on the Col du Tourmalet. This famous climb was the first high-mountain ascent included in the Tour, back in 1910. We talk about that, Eddy Merckx’s unbelievable win to Mourenx in 1969, and more.

What’s this special podcast mini-series all about? Spencer Powlison is off in France doing this seven-day sportive with his friend Matt Mollo. Along the way, they’ll discuss the history of these big climbs and the delicious wines of the region. Don’t worry, as a wine importer, Matt’s an expert on natural wines… Spencer will stick to cycling (and drinking the wine).

The Haute Route Pyrenees mini-series is sponsored by Topical Edge lotion. Go to www.topicaledge.com/velonews for a free sample of a product that’s clinically proven to reduce lactic acid.

If you like what you hear, subscribe to the VeloNews podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. Also, check out the VeloNews Fast Talk training podcast with Trevor Connor and Fretz.