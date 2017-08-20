VN pod, Haute Route Pyrenees special: Stage 7

More episodes of the VeloNews Cycling Podcast VN pod, Haute Route Pyrenees special: Stage 6 On this episode we talk to Mavic mechanic Max Ruphy about what it takes to keep riders running at the Haute Route Pyrenees.

Are you considering riding a Haute Route event or another multi-day sportive? We talk to a veteran rider to learn some tips and tricks for training, packing, and more.

What’s this special podcast mini-series all about? Spencer Powlison is off in France doing this seven-day sportive with his friend Matt Mollo. Along the way, they’ll discuss the history of these big climbs and the delicious wines of the region. Don’t worry, as a wine importer, Matt’s an expert on natural wines… Spencer will stick to cycling (and drinking the wine).

