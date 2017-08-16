VN pod, Haute Route Pyrenees special: Stage 4

On stage 4 of the Haute Route Pyrenees, the guys tough it out on a rainy ride over Col d’Aspin. They talk about the crazy mountainous route on the first-ever Tour de France and Fernando Escartin’s raid over the Peyresourde in the 1999 Tour.

What’s this special podcast mini-series all about? Spencer Powlison is off in France doing this seven-day sportive with his friend Matt Mollo. Along the way, they’ll discuss the history of these big climbs and the delicious wines of the region. Don’t worry, as a wine importer, Matt’s an expert on natural wines… Spencer will stick to cycling (and drinking the wine).

