VN pod, Haute Route Pyrenees special: Stage 2

More episodes of the VeloNews Cycling Podcast VN pod, Haute Route Pyrenees special: Stage 1 On stage 1, the guys take on the unpronounceable Burdincurucheta and talk about Hamilton's crazy ride over Bagargui in 2003.

Welcome to our special podcast mini-series from the Haute Route Pyrenees. Spencer Powlison is off in France doing this seven-day sportive with his friend Matt Mollo. Along the way, they’ll discuss the history of these big climbs and the delicious wines of the region. Don’t worry, as a wine importer, Matt’s an expert on natural wines… Spencer will stick to cycling (and drinking the wine).

The Haute Route Pyrenees mini-series is sponsored by Topical Edge lotion.

On day two, we ride the Marie-Blanque and the famous Aubisque. It wasn’t quite as hard as yesterday, but it was a good one. Plus Matt explains what natural wine actually is, and Spencer tells the story of Miguel Indurain’s downfall.

