VN pod, Haute Route Pyrenees special: Stage 1

More episodes of the VeloNews Cycling Podcast VN pod, Haute Route Pyrenees special: Going Basque in Biarritz Welcome to our special podcast mini-series from the Haute Route Pyrenees. We're in the Basque country before the start.

Welcome to our special podcast mini-series from the Haute Route Pyrenees. Spencer Powlison is off in France doing this seven-day sportive with his friend Matt Mollo. Along the way, they’ll discuss the history of these big climbs and the delicious wines of the region. Don’t worry, as a wine importer, Matt’s an expert on natural wines… Spencer will stick to cycling (and drinking the wine).

The Haute Route Pyrenees mini-series is sponsored by Topical Edge lotion. Go to www.topicaledge.com/velonews for a free sample of a product that’s clinically proven to reduce lactic acid.

On stage 1, the guys wrap up their time in the Basque Country and take on the unpronounceable Col du Burdincurucheta, Bagargui, and Soudet. They also talk about Tyler Hamilton’s crazy ride over Bagargui in 2003 and devise their own awards ceremony for the Haute Route.

If you like what you hear, subscribe to the VeloNews podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. Also, check out the VeloNews Fast Talk training podcast with Trevor Connor and Fretz.