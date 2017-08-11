VN pod, Haute Route Pyrenees special: Going Basque in Biarritz

Welcome to our special podcast mini-series from the Haute Route Pyrenees. Spencer Powlison is off in France doing this seven-day sportive with his friend Matt Mollo. Along the way, they’ll discuss the history of these big climbs and the delicious wines of the region. Don’t worry, as a wine importer, Matt’s an expert on natural wines… Spencer will stick to cycling (and drinking the wine).

For our first episode, we’re in Biarritz, France, which is part of the Basque Country, just up the road from San Sebastian. The guys check out the Pimento peppers of Espelette, drink a bit of wine from Côtes du Marmandaise, and ride the hilly countryside inland of the Atlantic coast.

