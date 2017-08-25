Fast Talk podcast, ep. 26: Cramping myths debunked

More episodes of Fast Talk Fast Talk, ep. 25: A deep dive on tires and pressure Digging into the science of tire selection and tire pressure

The VeloNews Fast Talk podcast is your source for the best advice and most interesting insight on what it takes to become a better cyclist. Listen in as VeloNews columnist Trevor Connor and editor Caley Fretz discuss a range of topics, including training, physiology, technology, and more.

For decades (almost a century, in fact), we’ve been told that cramping is caused by electrolyte imbalance or bad hydration. But new science suggests that this probably isn’t why you cramp during exercise.

So why do you cramp? It all comes down to something called altered neuromuscular control. And how do you stop it? Well, that’s where things get even trickier. Listen in to find out.

Fast Talk is available on all your favorite podcast services, including iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, and Soundcloud. If you enjoy the podcast, please consider taking a moment to rate and comment on iTunes after listening. Also, check out the VeloNews Cycling Podcast, our weekly discussion of the sport’s hottest topics, trends, and controversies.

References

Hutton, R. S., & Nelson, D. L. (1986). STRETCH SENSITIVITY OF GOLGI TENDON ORGANS IN FATIGUED GASTROCNEMIUS-MUSCLE. [Article]. Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, 18(1), 69-74.

Miller, K. C., Mack, G. W., Knight, K. L., Hopkins, J. T., Draper, D. O., Fields, P. J., et al. (2010). Three percent hypohydration does not affect threshold frequency of electrically induced cramps. Med Sci Sports Exerc, 42(11), 2056-2063. doi: 10.1249/MSS.0b013e3181dd5e3a

Nelson, D. L., & Hutton, R. S. (1985). DYNAMIC AND STATIC STRETCH RESPONSES IN MUSCLE-SPINDLE RECEPTORS IN FATIGUED MUSCLE. [Article]. Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, 17(4), 445-450. doi: 10.1249/00005768-198508000-00007

Nelson, N. L., & Churilla, J. R. (2016). A narrative review of exercise-associated muscle cramps: Factors that contribute to neuromuscular fatigue and management implications. Muscle Nerve, 54(2), 177-185. doi: 10.1002/mus.25176

Schwellnus, M. P. (2009). Cause of exercise associated muscle cramps (EAMC)–altered neuromuscular control, dehydration or electrolyte depletion? Br J Sports Med, 43(6), 401-408. doi: 10.1136/bjsm.2008.050401

Schwellnus, M. P., Allie, S., Derman, W., & Collins, M. (2011). Increased running speed and pre-race muscle damage as risk factors for exercise-associated muscle cramps in a 56 km ultra-marathon: a prospective cohort study. Br J Sports Med, 45(14), 1132-1136. doi: 10.1136/bjsm.2010.082677

Schwellnus, M. P., Derman, E. W., & Noakes, T. D. (1997). Aetiology of skeletal muscle ‘cramps’ during exercise: a novel hypothesis. J Sports Sci, 15(3), 277-285. doi: 10.1080/026404197367281

Schwellnus, M. P., Drew, N., & Collins, M. (2011). Increased running speed and previous cramps rather than dehydration or serum sodium changes predict exercise-associated muscle cramping: a prospective cohort study in 210 Ironman triathletes. Br J Sports Med, 45(8), 650-656. doi: 10.1136/bjsm.2010.078535

Shang, G., Collins, M., & Schwellnus, M. P. (2011). Factors associated with a self-reported history of exercise-associated muscle cramps in Ironman triathletes: a case-control study. Clin J Sport Med, 21(3), 204-210. doi: 10.1097/JSM.0b013e31820bcbfd

Wagner, T., Behnia, N., Ancheta, W. K., Shen, R., Farrokhi, S., & Powers, C. M. (2010). Strengthening and neuromuscular reeducation of the gluteus maximus in a triathlete with exercise-associated cramping of the hamstrings. J Orthop Sports Phys Ther, 40(2), 112-119. doi: 10.2519/jospt.2010.3110