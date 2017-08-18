VN Show: TJ Eisenhart just sends it

Editor’s note: This VeloNews Show includes images from the Tour of Utah, Colorado Classic, Casey Gibson photo CBGphoto.com, Twitter.com/TJ_Eisenhart, Instagram.com/TJEisenhart, Twitter.com/BrianDoege

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show we’re joined by TJ Eisenhart of the Holowesko-Citadel pro cycling team.

TJ is one of the up-and-coming Americans on the domestic scene, and his growing list of palmares includes the overall win at the Redlands Bicycle Classic and a podium on stage 2 of the Colorado Classic.

Results aren’t why we’ve invited TJ onto the show.

TJ is one of the most aggressive and exciting racers in the U.S. peloton. He regularly goes for broke in big races. Sometimes he wins, other times he loses. But he always makes the races interesting to watch. His mantra for cycling is the phrase “Just Send It,” and we want to understand just exactly what that means.

Plus, we ask TJ to give the pro peloton some fashion tips.

All that and more on this week’s The VeloNews Show!