USA Cycling announces 2017 ProCX calendar

USA Cycling announced its 2017 ProCX calendar for the fall cyclocross season Monday. In some ways, the exhaustive 43-race calendar of UCI events is similar to that of years past. However, there is one key difference: This season sees the return of a major series in the seven-race Sho-Air US Cup-CX series.

“I want a platform where these racers can showcase their talents, I want to give them something big to focus on,” said former national champ Ryan Trebon, who works as director of operations for the new series. “My motivation is I want cyclocross racers to have real jobs racing again.”

The Sho-Air US Cup-CX will pay out $10,000 apiece to the overall male and female winners of the series.

The two reigning national champions, Katie Compton (Trek-Panache) and Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) won the elite women’s and men’s ProCX titles last year, respectively. They should be favorites again in 2017.

“I am really excited to be returning to race the ProCX series for the 2017 season. Last year’s series was filled with great races and even better battles,” said Hyde

Maxx Chance (Evol Racing) won the U23 men’s title and Lane Maher (Hands-On Racing-Giant) claimed the junior men’s title in 2016.

2017 ProCX calendar

Sept. 9: Rochester Cyclocross, Rochester, New York, UCI C1

Sept. 10: Rochester Cyclocross, Rochester, New York, UCI C2

Sept. 15: Jingle Cross, Iowa City, Iowa, UCI C1

Sept. 16: Jingle Cross, Iowa City, Iowa, UCI C2

Sept. 17: Jingle Cross UCI World Cup**, Iowa City, Iowa, UCI World Cup

Sept. 20: Clif Bar CrossVegas, Las Vegas, Nevada, UCI C1

Sept. 22: Trek CXC Cup, Waterloo, Wisconsin, UCI C2

Sept. 24: Trek CXC UCI World Cup**, Waterloo, Wisconsin, UCI World Cup

Sept. 29: KMC Cyclo-cross Festival*, Thompson, Connecticut, UCI C1

Sept. 30: West Sacramento Cyclocross Grand Prix, Sacramento, California, UCI C2

Oct. 1: KMC Cyclo-cross Festival*, Thompson, Connecticut, UCI C2

Oct. 1: West Sacramento Cyclocross Grand Prix, Sacramento, California, UCI C2

Oct. 7: Charm City Cross, Baltimore, Maryland, UCI C1

Oct. 8: Charm City Cross, Baltimore, Maryland, UCI C2

Oct.14: CRAFT Sportswear Gran Prix of Gloucester, Gloucester, Massachusetts, UCI C2

Oct.14: US Open of Cyclocross*, Boulder, Colorado, UCI C2

Oct. 15: CRAFT Sportswear Gran Prix of Gloucester, Gloucester, Massachusetts, UCI C2

Oct. 15: US Open of Cyclocross^, Boulder, Colorado, UCI C2

Oct. 21: DCCX, Washington, D.C., UCI C2

Oct. 22: DCCX, Washington, D.C., UCI C2

Oct. 28: Cincinnati Cyclocross @ Devou Park*, Covington, Kentucky, UCI C1

Oct. 28: HPCX, Jamesburg, New Jersey, UCI C2

Oct. 29: Cincinnati Cyclocross – Harbin Park International*, Mason, Ohio, UCI C2

Oct. 29: HPCX, Jamesburg, New Jersey, UCI C2

Nov. 4: Derby City Cup*, Louisville, Kentucky, UCI C2

Nov. 5: Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross Championships*^**, Louisville, Kentucky, UCI Continental Championships

Nov. 11: The Northampton International, Northampton, Massachusetts, UCI C2

Nov. 12: Cyntergy Hurtland, Tulsa, Oklahoma, UCI C2

Nov. 12: The Northampton International, Northampton, Massachusetts, UCI C2

Nov. 18: Major Taylor ‘Cross Cup*, Indianapolis, Indiana, UCI C2

Nov. 18: Supercross Cup, Stony Point, New York, UCI C2

Nov. 18: CXLA Weekend: Los Angeles*^, Los Angeles, California, UCI C2

Nov. 19: Major Taylor ‘Cross Cup*, Indianapolis, Indiana, UCI C2

Nov. 19: Supercross Cup, Stony Point, New York, UCI C2

Nov. 19: CXLA Weekend: Los Angeles*^, Los Angeles, California, UCI C2

Dec. 2: Ruts N’ Guts, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, UCI C1

Dec. 2: NBX Gran Prix of Cross, Warwick, Rhode Island, UCI C2

Dec. 3: Ruts N’ Guts, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, UCI C2

Dec. 3: NBX Gran Prix of Cross, Warwick, Rhode Island, UCI C2

Dec. 9: North Carolina Grand Prix, Hendersonville, North Carolina, UCI C2

Dec. 9: Resolution ‘Cross Cup, Dallas (Garland), Texas, UCI C2

Dec. 10: North Carolina Grand Prix, Hendersonville, North Carolina, UCI C2

Dec. 10: Resolution ‘Cross Cup, Dallas (Garland), Texas, UCI C2

Key:

Bold indicates events that are part of Sho-Air US Cup-CX series

*Events that have UCI races for junior men

^Events that have UCI races for U23 men

**Events that do not award ProCX points.