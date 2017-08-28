USA Cycling announces 2017 ProCX calendar

USA Cycling announced its 2017 ProCX calendar for the fall cyclocross season Monday. In some ways, the exhaustive 43-race calendar of UCI events is similar to that of years past. However, there is one key difference: This season sees the return of a major series in the seven-race Sho-Air US Cup-CX series.
“I want a platform where these racers can showcase their talents, I want to give them something big to focus on,” said former national champ Ryan Trebon, who works as director of operations for the new series. “My motivation is I want cyclocross racers to have real jobs racing again.”
The Sho-Air US Cup-CX will pay out $10,000 apiece to the overall male and female winners of the series.
The two reigning national champions, Katie Compton (Trek-Panache) and Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) won the elite women’s and men’s ProCX titles last year, respectively. They should be favorites again in 2017.
“I am really excited to be returning to race the ProCX series for the 2017 season. Last year’s series was filled with great races and even better battles,” said Hyde
Maxx Chance (Evol Racing) won the U23 men’s title and Lane Maher (Hands-On Racing-Giant) claimed the junior men’s title in 2016.
2017 ProCX calendar
Sept. 9: Rochester Cyclocross, Rochester, New York, UCI C1
Sept. 10: Rochester Cyclocross, Rochester, New York, UCI C2
Sept. 15: Jingle Cross, Iowa City, Iowa, UCI C1
Sept. 16: Jingle Cross, Iowa City, Iowa, UCI C2
Sept. 17: Jingle Cross UCI World Cup**, Iowa City, Iowa, UCI World Cup
Sept. 20: Clif Bar CrossVegas, Las Vegas, Nevada, UCI C1
Sept. 22: Trek CXC Cup, Waterloo, Wisconsin, UCI C2
Sept. 24: Trek CXC UCI World Cup**, Waterloo, Wisconsin, UCI World Cup
Sept. 29: KMC Cyclo-cross Festival*, Thompson, Connecticut, UCI C1
Sept. 30: West Sacramento Cyclocross Grand Prix, Sacramento, California, UCI C2
Oct. 1: KMC Cyclo-cross Festival*, Thompson, Connecticut, UCI C2
Oct. 1: West Sacramento Cyclocross Grand Prix, Sacramento, California, UCI C2
Oct. 7: Charm City Cross, Baltimore, Maryland, UCI C1
Oct. 8: Charm City Cross, Baltimore, Maryland, UCI C2
Oct.14: CRAFT Sportswear Gran Prix of Gloucester, Gloucester, Massachusetts, UCI C2
Oct.14: US Open of Cyclocross*, Boulder, Colorado, UCI C2
Oct. 15: CRAFT Sportswear Gran Prix of Gloucester, Gloucester, Massachusetts, UCI C2
Oct. 15: US Open of Cyclocross^, Boulder, Colorado, UCI C2
Oct. 21: DCCX, Washington, D.C., UCI C2
Oct. 22: DCCX, Washington, D.C., UCI C2
Oct. 28: Cincinnati Cyclocross @ Devou Park*, Covington, Kentucky, UCI C1
Oct. 28: HPCX, Jamesburg, New Jersey, UCI C2
Oct. 29: Cincinnati Cyclocross – Harbin Park International*, Mason, Ohio, UCI C2
Oct. 29: HPCX, Jamesburg, New Jersey, UCI C2
Nov. 4: Derby City Cup*, Louisville, Kentucky, UCI C2
Nov. 5: Pan Am Continental Cyclo-cross Championships*^**, Louisville, Kentucky, UCI Continental Championships
Nov. 11: The Northampton International, Northampton, Massachusetts, UCI C2
Nov. 12: Cyntergy Hurtland, Tulsa, Oklahoma, UCI C2
Nov. 12: The Northampton International, Northampton, Massachusetts, UCI C2
Nov. 18: Major Taylor ‘Cross Cup*, Indianapolis, Indiana, UCI C2
Nov. 18: Supercross Cup, Stony Point, New York, UCI C2
Nov. 18: CXLA Weekend: Los Angeles*^, Los Angeles, California, UCI C2
Nov. 19: Major Taylor ‘Cross Cup*, Indianapolis, Indiana, UCI C2
Nov. 19: Supercross Cup, Stony Point, New York, UCI C2
Nov. 19: CXLA Weekend: Los Angeles*^, Los Angeles, California, UCI C2
Dec. 2: Ruts N’ Guts, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, UCI C1
Dec. 2: NBX Gran Prix of Cross, Warwick, Rhode Island, UCI C2
Dec. 3: Ruts N’ Guts, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, UCI C2
Dec. 3: NBX Gran Prix of Cross, Warwick, Rhode Island, UCI C2
Dec. 9: North Carolina Grand Prix, Hendersonville, North Carolina, UCI C2
Dec. 9: Resolution ‘Cross Cup, Dallas (Garland), Texas, UCI C2
Dec. 10: North Carolina Grand Prix, Hendersonville, North Carolina, UCI C2
Dec. 10: Resolution ‘Cross Cup, Dallas (Garland), Texas, UCI C2
Key:
Bold indicates events that are part of Sho-Air US Cup-CX series
*Events that have UCI races for junior men
^Events that have UCI races for U23 men
**Events that do not award ProCX points.