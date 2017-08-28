U.S. names elite women’s team for Bergen worlds

USA Cycling announced its team for 2017 UCI World Road Championships Monday, naming riders for all squads except the elite men’s races. Road and time trial national champion Amber Neben will head to Bergen, Norway, along with a strong team of seven other riders.

Neben is also the defending world champion in the elite women’s time trial.

Coryn Rivera, winner of the Tour of Flanders this spring, may be one of America’s best chances for a medal in the road race at worlds. She’ll be joined by three-time national champion Megan Guarnier who has had an uneven 2017 season so far but was third at 2015 worlds in Richmond, Virginia.

Those riders will be supported by Katie Hall, Lauren Stephens, Tayler Wiles, and Ruth Winder in the 152.8km road race.

Neben, Stephens, and Wiles will also race the 21.1km time trial. They’ll be joined by Chloe Dygert, 20, who won both the junior road race and time trial at 2015 worlds.

USA Cycling also revealed the men’s under-23 team, as well as the junior men’s and women’s squads for Bergen.

Elite women

Chloe Dygert (Sho-Air TWENTY20) – time trial

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) – road race

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Women’s Team) – road race

Amber Neben (Team Velo CONCEPT) – road race, time trial

Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) – road race

Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) – road race, time trial

Tayler Wiles (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) – road race, time trial

Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) – road race

U23 men

William Barta (Axeon Hagens Berman) – road race

Ian Garrison (Axeon Hagens Berman) – road race

Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling) – road race, time trial

Justin Oien (Caja Rural-Seguras RGA) – road race

Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) – road race, time trial

Junior women

Alijah Beatty (NorthStar Development)– road race

Megan Heath (Rally Sport Cycling Team)– road race

Summer Moak (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling) – road race, time trial

Abigail Youngwerth (TWENTY20 Pro Cycling) – road race, time trial

Junior men

Kendrick Boots (Groove Subaru Excel Sports) – road race, time trial

Cole Davis (NCCF/Team Specialized Juniors) – road race

Matteo Jorgenson (Hot Tubes Cycling Team) – road race

Sean Quinn (LUX Cycling/Stradling p/b Specialized) – road race

Conor Schunk (Masters Cycling Systems LLC) – road race

Riley Sheehan (LUX Cycling/Stradling p/b Specialized) – road race, time trial