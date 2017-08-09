Sky’s Luke Rowe breaks leg while rafting

LONDON (AFP) — Team Sky’s Luke Rowe is facing a long spell on the sidelines after breaking his leg while whitewater rafting during his brother’s stag party, his team announced Tuesday.

Sky said Rowe, 27, fractured his tibia and fibula and was recovering from surgery at his home in Cardiff, Wales.

Rowe was Sky’s road captain at last month’s Tour de France and overcame a stage 1 crash to help Chris Froome win the race for the fourth time.

“On the first morning we went whitewater rafting. I jumped down into the water, but landed in a shallow section on my right leg,” Rowe said.

“I knew straight away that it was a bad one. It’s been a big shock and I know I’ve got a long period of recovery ahead.”

Rowe’s brother Matt is due to marry Dani King, who won a gold medal in the team pursuit at the London 2012 Olympics.