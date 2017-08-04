Roelandts signs with BMC to support Van Avermaet

BMC Racing signed a deal to bring on Belgian Jürgen Roelandts as it continues to bolster its classics lineup.

The 32-year-old is an experienced classics rider, with podiums in such races as Milano-Sanremo, Ronde van Vlaanderen, and E3 Harelbeke. The team said he will be a key helper for classics captain Greg Van Avermaet next season.

“Jürgen is coming to us to be one of our primary classics riders to work alongside Greg Van Avermaet and help Greg and the team continue our success at these races,” said BMC general manager Jim Ochowicz. “Wherever Greg is, you can expect to see Jürgen at his side, especially in the Belgian races where he knows the roads so well.”

Roelandts rode for Lotto-Soudal for 11 seasons but said it was “time for a change.”

“A big objective for me every year is the spring classics, so I want to help the team achieve their goals there and support Greg, who has shown he can win these races,” he said. “If I have the chance to go for a win myself, it would be a dream and career goal. I also like to do team time trials, so I hope I can perform well in this discipline, too.”



Roelandts is the second rider to join BMC Racing in 2018, following the signing of Alberto Bettiol.