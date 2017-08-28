Kayle LeoGrande banned eight years for second doping violation

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has banned Kayle LeoGrande for eight years after he failed an anti-doping test at the 2017 Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling in California.

It was LeoGrande’s second anti-doping violation. The Californian was previously banned after testing positive for EPO in 2007. At that time, he was on the Rock Racing team.

USA Cycling’s RaceClean Program snared LeoGrande, 40. That program is intended to increase testing and education at the amateur level to deter doping. It is funded by USAC membership surcharges.

USADA announced that LeoGrande had tested positive for a host of banned substances: raloxifene, ostarine, ibutamoren, GW1516 sulfone, RAD140, LGD4033, and andarine. He provided the sample on April 30, 2017.

The USADA press statement explained these banned substances in detail:

“Raloxifene and GW1516 sulfone, a metabolite of GW1516, are prohibited substances in the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators; ostarine, RAD140, LGD4033 and andarine, are prohibited substances in the class of Anabolic Agents; and ibutamoren is a prohibited substance in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances and Mimetics. These substances are prohibited at all times under the USADA Protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement Testing, the United States Olympic Committee National Anti-Doping Policies, and the International Cycling Union Anti-Doping Rules, all of which have adopted the World Anti-Doping Code and the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.”

LeoGrande did not contest the failed anti-doping test. His eight-year period of ineligibility began on May 25, 2017.