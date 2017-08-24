Jack Bobridge charged with selling ecstasy

Retired Australian professional Jack Bobridge has been arrested and charged with selling the party drug MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, by police in his adopted hometown of Perth, Australia, according to Perth Now.

Bobridge was arrested in his home following an undercover operation and has been charged with selling significant quantities of MDMA in several suburbs of Perth over several months. One sold batch allegedly contained 146 pills.

He was released on $10,000 bail, forced to surrender his passport, and barred from leaving the state or contacting his co-accused, Alex McGregor.

Bobridge was a pro for seven seasons and ended his career after the 2016 season due to rheumatoid arthritis. He won stages of the Tour Down Under, the Eneco Tour, took home two national championships, and raced in three Olympics. Almost exactly a year ago he was standing on the podium in Rio de Janeiro, a silver medal in the team pursuit around his neck.

Sixty-one other individuals have been charged in the operation, according to police, which was intended to clean up the city’s entertainment hubs, according to Detective Senior Sergeant Darryl Cox.

Bobridge returns to court in September.