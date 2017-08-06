Home » News » Gallery: Full-throttle all day in Utah, stage 6
Gallery: Full-throttle all day in Utah, stage 6
By
Casey B. Gibson Published
Aug. 6, 2017
Stage 6, 2017 Tour of Utah The peloton shows a little indecision at the start of the race before Rally decides to chase. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 6, 2017 Tour of Utah The riders in the break climb out of the Sundance resort on the way to the American Fork KOM. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 6, 2017 Tour of Utah Jacob Rathe made sure he was in the break and took points on the first climb to secure the mountain jersey. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 6, 2017 Tour of Utah Colin Joyce on the front for Rally as they chase the break. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 6, 2017 Tour of Utah BMC had three riders in a dangerous break; Tom Bohli, Killian Frankiny, and Brent Bookwalter. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 6, 2017 Tour of Utah Rally took over the front of the peloton and began the chase of the break in earnest. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 6, 2017 Tour of Utah A little cooperation in the break. TJ Eisenhart spends some of his precious water with Tom Bohli to keep him cool. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 6, 2017 Tour of Utah Danny Pate brings a few bottles up to Rob Britton and his Rally teammates. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 6, 2017 Tour of Utah Riders in the break on the lower slopes of Little Cottonwood Canyon, just before they are caught by the yellow jersey group. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 6, 2017 Tour of Utah The gig is over. The dangerous break of White, Bookwalter, Eisenhart and others is about to be caught at the bottom of Little Cottonwood Canyon. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 6, 2017 Tour of Utah Axeon’s Rui Oliveira attacked the peloton as soon as the break was caught. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 6, 2017 Tour of Utah The rock cliffs of Little Cottonwood Canyon tower over the yellow jersey group. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 6, 2017 Tour of Utah Sepp Kuss leads Rob Britton and Gavin Mannion on the final climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 6, 2017 Tour of Utah Simone Sterbini and Giulio Ciccone led Rob Britton and the final selection group up the difficult climb to Sunbird. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 6, 2017 Tour of Utah Gavin Mannion and Rob Britton show the pain of following the Bardiani CSF riders on the final climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 6, 2017 Tour of Utah Bardiani’s Giulio Ciccone attacked and rode alone to the win in Snowbird. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 6, 2017 Tour of Utah Giulio Ciccone wins the queen stage of the Tour of Utah in Snowbird, after attacking the final group with less than 8 km to go. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 6, 2017 Tour of Utah The stage 6 podium of Giulio Ciccone, Simone Sterbini and Neilson Powless. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 6, 2017 Tour of Utah An exhausted Rob Britton kept the jersey for another day. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com