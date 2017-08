Colorado Classic: RÄIM wins final stage, Senni seals overall

Mihkel RÄIM (Israel Cycling Academy) sprinted to victory on the final stage of the 2017 Colorado Classic on Sunday. Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) finished second followed by José Rodriguez (Elevate-KHS) in third.

The finish of the Colorado Classic didn’t come without drama, as Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) believed RÄIM veered off his line and forced him into the barriers during the sprint. The Italian’s complaints would fall on deaf ears and he would have to settle for fourth place on the stage.

The general classification did not change on the final day of racing at the Colorado Classic. Manuel Senni (BMC Racing) took home the overall title by 15 seconds over Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly), who won stage three. Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac), winner of stage two of the race in Breckenridge, finished third overall at 31 seconds.

How It Happened

The fourth and final stage of the 2017 Colorado Classic was a fast 120km (74.6mi) circuit race around downtown Denver starting and finishing on the Velorama Festival grounds in the RiNO District. The riders tackled 10 laps of the 12km (7.5mi) circuit.

Antonio Molina (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Ruben Campanioni (Holowesko-Citadel), and Fabio Calabria (Novo Nordisk) attacked from the start with no reaction from the peloton. The leading trio was soon joined by Christopher Blevins (Axeon Hagens Berman) to make four at the front of the race. BMC Racing set the pace at the front of the peloton, but with no threat to Senni’s lead in the overall classification in the breakaway, the gap to the leaders continued to rise steadily.

The quartet’s lead crept over the two-minute mark, but soon UnitedHealthcare sent a few of their domestiques to the front to control the break. Trek-Segefredo, Israel Cycling Academy, and Jelly Belly also assisted in keeping the breakaway close.

Coming back toward the finish line approaching two laps to go, Will Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) hit the deck on a corner. He got up right away, but would abandon the race.

Campanioni attacked the breakaway with 21km to go, as the breakaway’s lead over the peloton was a mere 40 seconds. Molina soon bridged to the Holowesko-Citadel rider, creating two at the front, as Blevins and Calabria were swept up by the peloton.

The leading duo crossed the finish line with one lap to go and held a slim 15-second lead over the Jelly Belly led peloton. The skies had darkened at this point with an impending storm, foreshadowing the breakaway’s end.

With the all breakaway riders back in the peloton, Trek-Segafredo and UnitedHealthcare kept the pace high to lead out Kiel Reijnen and McCabe respectively.

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) brought Howes to the front of the peloton, as the riders navigated the last left-hand corner and sped into the 500-meter finishing straight.

McCabe opened the sprint, but soon faded as RÄIM powered to the front on the right side of the road. Canola tried to squeeze in the gap between the barriers and Raim, but was unable to do so. He waved his arm in protest as he crossed the line.

Senni took home the overall title by 15 seconds over Tvetcov with Howes in third, 31 seconds adrift. McCabe took home the Sprint jersey, and Tvetcov went away with both the KOM jersey and Best Colorado jersey. Jhonatan Narvaez (Axeon Hagens Berman) won the Brest Young Rider jersey.

Stage 3 Results

1. Mihkel RÄim, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY, 02:32:50

2. Travis Mccabe, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM,

3. Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria, ELEVATE – KHS PRO CYCLING,

4. Marco Canola, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI,

5. Joseph Lewis, HOLOWESKO / CITADEL RACING P/B HINCAPIE SPORTSWEAR,

6. Taylor Phinney, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM,

7. Alex Howes, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM,

8. Guillaume Boivin, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY,

9. Kiel Reijnen, TREK – SEGAFREDO,

10. Manuel Senni, BMC RACING TEAM,

11. Miguel Angel Benito Diez, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA,

12. Brent Bookwalter, BMC RACING TEAM,

13. Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto, JELLY BELLY P/B MAXXIS,

14. Greg Henderson, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM,

15. Justin Oien, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA,

16. Jhonnatan Manuel Navarez Prado, AXEON HAGENS BERMAN,

17. Umberto Poli, TEAM NOVO NORDISK,

18. Edward Ravasi, UAE TEAM EMIRATES,

19. Valerio Conti, UAE TEAM EMIRATES,

20. Joseph Rosskopf, BMC RACING TEAM,

21. Colin Joyce, RALLY CYCLING,

22. Alan Marangoni, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI,

23. Dennis Van Winden, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY,

24. Simone Petilli, UAE TEAM EMIRATES,

25. Taylor (t.j.) Eisenhart, HOLOWESKO / CITADEL RACING P/B HINCAPIE SPORTSWEAR,

26. Vegard Stake Laengen, UAE TEAM EMIRATES,

27. Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA,

28. Matteo Moschetti, TREK – SEGAFREDO,

29. Peter Stetina, TREK – SEGAFREDO,

30. Sepp Kuss, RALLY CYCLING,

31. Julien Bernard, TREK – SEGAFREDO,

32. Shane Kline, RALLY CYCLING,

33. Tyler Williams, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY,

34. Ivan Santaromita, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI,

35. Gregory Daniel, TREK – SEGAFREDO,

36. Gavin Mannion, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM,

37. Andrei Krasilnikau, HOLOWESKO / CITADEL RACING P/B HINCAPIE SPORTSWEAR,

38. Ruben Companioni, HOLOWESKO / CITADEL RACING P/B HINCAPIE SPORTSWEAR,

39. Serghei Tvetcov, JELLY BELLY P/B MAXXIS,

40. Alex Hoehn, ELEVATE – KHS PRO CYCLING,

41. Edward Anderson, AXEON HAGENS BERMAN, 02:33:00

42. Christopher Butler, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, 02:33:00

43. Nigel Ellsay, SILBER PRO CYCLING, 02:33:00

44. Ryan Roth, SILBER PRO CYCLING, 02:33:00

45. Antonio Molina Canet, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, 02:33:00

46. Hugh Carthy, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, 02:33:00

47. Jonathan Clarke, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, 02:33:00

48. Jacob Rathe, JELLY BELLY P/B MAXXIS, 02:33:04

49. Eder Frayre Moctezuma, ELEVATE – KHS PRO CYCLING, 02:33:04

50. Rigoberto Uran, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, 02:33:07

51. Manuel Sola Arjona, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, 02:33:07

52. Taylor Shelden, JELLY BELLY P/B MAXXIS, 02:33:07

53. Keegan Swirbul, JELLY BELLY P/B MAXXIS, 02:33:13

54. Jean Claude Uwizeye, 02:33:13

55. Stephen Clancy, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, 02:33:13

56. Martin Elmiger, BMC RACING TEAM, 02:33:13

57. Rene Jean Paul Ukiniwabo, 02:33:29

58. Giacomo Berlato, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, 02:33:33

59. Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, 02:33:33

60. Luis Enrique Lemus Davila, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY, 02:33:42

61. Silvan Dillier, BMC RACING TEAM, 02:33:42

62. Laurent Didier, TREK – SEGAFREDO, 02:33:42

63. Tom Bohli, BMC RACING TEAM, 02:33:42

64. Evan Huffman, RALLY CYCLING, 02:33:42

65. Danny Pate, RALLY CYCLING, 02:33:42

66. Yuma Koishi, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, 02:33:42

67. Damiano Cima, NIPPO – VINI FANTINI, 02:33:42

68. Daniel Eaton, UNITEDHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, 02:34:06

69. John Murphy, HOLOWESKO / CITADEL RACING P/B HINCAPIE SPORTSWEAR, 02:32:50

70. Miguel Bryon, HOLOWESKO / CITADEL RACING P/B HINCAPIE SPORTSWEAR, 02:34:50

71. Bonaventure Uwizeyimana, 02:34:55

72. Seid Lizde, UAE TEAM EMIRATES, 02:32:50

73. Fabio Calabria, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, 02:35:14

74. Julien Gagne, SILBER PRO CYCLING, 02:35:14

75. Robert Britton, RALLY CYCLING, 02:35:14

76. Sam Brand, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, 02:35:37

77. Guy Niv, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY, 02:35:37

78. Joseph Schmalz, ELEVATE – KHS PRO CYCLING, 02:35:37

79. Logan Owen, AXEON HAGENS BERMAN, 02:36:47

80. Hendrikus Van Ijzendoorn, TEAM NOVO NORDISK, 02:37:01

81. Gasore Hategeka, 02:37:01

82. Angus Morton, JELLY BELLY P/B MAXXIS, 02:38:09

83. Alexander Cowan, SILBER PRO CYCLING, 02:38:09

84. Christopher Blevins, AXEON HAGENS BERMAN, 02:39:46

85. Didier Munyameza, 02:49:16

DNF William Clarke, Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team William

Final GC