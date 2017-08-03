Changing teams: A guide to 2018 cycling transfers

Cycling’s official trading season began August 1. Riders will be changing teams ahead of the upcoming 2018 racing season. VeloNews will publish in-depth stories about significant moves, but it’s tough to keep track of each and every transfer. So refer to this handy list to keep track of who will wear new colors in 2018. Check back often — this list will be updated regularly.

Astana

Omar Fraile (leaves Dimension Data)

Ag2r La Mondiale

Tony Gallopin (leaves Lotto-Soudal)

Aqua Blue Sport

Eddie Dunbar (leaves Axeon Hagens Berman)

BMC Racing

Alberto Bettiol (leaves Cannondale-Drapac)

Bora-Hansgrohe

Peter Kennaugh (leaves Team Sky)

Daniel Oss (leaves BMC Racing)

FDJ

Georg Preidler (leaves Sunweb)

Ramon Sinkeldam (leaves Sunweb)

Fortuneo-Oscaro

Warren Barguil (leaves Sunweb)

Amael Moinard (leaves BMC Racing)

LottoNL-Jumbo

Pascal Eenkhoorn (leaves BMC development team)

Movistar

Jaime Rosón (leaves Caja Rural)

Eduardo Sepulveda (leaves Fortuneo-Oscaro)

Orica-Scott

Mikel Nieve (leaves Team Sky)

Sunweb

Martijn Tusveld (leaves Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij)

UAE Team Emirates

Alexander Kristoff (leaves UAE Team Emirates)