ALMERIA, Spain (AFP) — Irish cycling team Aqua Blue Sport’s bus at the Vuelta a Espana was badly damaged by fire after an arson attack early Thursday, the team confirmed.

A suspect has been arrested after the incident in the southern Spanish city of Almeria.

The team spoke about the incident on its Twitter account before the start of Thursday’s stage 12 at the Spanish grand tour.

A subsequent Twitter post showed the team in what appeared to be another coach bus riding to the start.