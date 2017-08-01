Home » Gallery » Tour of Utah, stage 1 Gallery: Magner’s maiden win
Tour of Utah, stage 1 Gallery: Magner’s maiden win
By
Casey B. Gibson Published
Aug. 1, 2017
Tour of Utah 2017, stage 1: Neutral start The LDS Logan Temple towered above the peloton as it started the neutral laps in Logan. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of Utah 2017, stage 1: Breakaway The first break of the day climbed Logan Canyon in the morning light. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of Utah 2017, stage 1: Bear Lake The peloton rode past the spectacular blue waters of Bear Lake. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of Utah 2017, stage 1: Axeon Axeon riders went to the front to lead the chase on the descent down Logan Canyon. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of Utah 2017, stage 1: BMC Racing BMC took over the disorganized chase of the first break of the day. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of Utah 2017, stage 1: Rally Rally riders had a bit of lunch as they rolled around Bear Lake. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of Utah 2017, stage 1: Up Logan Canyon BMC led the peloton up Logan Canyon. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of Utah 2017, stage 1: Fan A lone fan waved the flag for the peloton in Logan Canyon. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of Utah 2017, stage 1: Sprinters' teams Sprinters’ teams Rally, UHC, and BMC led the chase toward Logan. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of Utah 2017, stage 1: Breakaway With the peloton bearing down on them in Logan Canyon, the remnants of the break tried to stay away for the last 20 kilometers. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of Utah 2017, stage 1: All-in for Chad Dedicating Monday’s stage to their teammate Chad Young, Axeon Hagens Berman riders went all-in on the circuits to set up Chris Lawless for the win. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of Utah 2017, stage 1: Lawless Lawless took the final corner on the circuits in Logan, and would go on to finish second. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of Utah 2017, stage 1: Sprint Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel) edged out Lawless and Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) to win Stage 1 of the 2017 Tour of Utah. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of Utah 2017, stage 1: Magner wins The stage 1 podium of Magner in first, Lawless in second, and McCabe in third. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Tour of Utah 2017, stage 1: Magner leads Magner put on the yellow race leader’s jersey after taking stage 1. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com