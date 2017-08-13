Home » Gallery » Gallery: Velorama festival, bikes, beer and bands
Gallery: Velorama festival, bikes, beer and bands
By
Brad Kaminski Published
Aug. 13, 2017
Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands To go along with the Colorado Classic bike race there was also the Velorama festival which offered music, food and drink in downtown Denver. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands The Velorama festival took place in the RiNo (River North) Art District of Denver. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands The festival area was also the staging area for the team buses which gave fans a good look at the riders before the start of stage 3. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017, bikes, beer, & bands These fans got a photo with Lawson Craddock before the start. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands One of the more fun things to do while passing the time was doing power slides on adult sized Big Wheels. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands There was a wide variety of vendors at the Flea Market area of the festival and they were not all cycling related. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands Local artists showed their work at the festival. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands The start finish area in the RiNo Art District has breweries, restaurants and shops which made for a lively location for the Colorado Classic and the Velorama festival. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands At the start line of stage 3 there was a moment of silence for Chad Young who died from injuries sufferd during a crash at the Tour of the Gila. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands Fans photographed the peloton as it rolled out of RiNo on a stage that went into the foothills above Denver. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands There was a bike expo section of the festival where dozens of cycling companies showed off their products, everything from cycling apparel to electric bicycles were on display. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands You could take an electric cargo bike for a test ride. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands Green Guru was putting the festival goers to work with a pedal powered sewing machine which would be used to create saddle bags and other products out of recycled materials like old inner-tubes. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands Canyon bikes had a tent at the expo showing off their line of bikes which will soon be available in the United States. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands There were lounge areas where you could grab some shade, relax, watch a live feed of the race or just take a nap. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands This couple jumped into the photo booth to remember the moment. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands The Kid Zone featured an obstacle course to practice bike handling skills. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands The spiral of doom. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands High flying stunt riders put on a show at the Velorama festival. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands This crew took a break from work to watch the riders return from their day of work out on the road. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands Serge Tsvetkov won stage 3 of the Colorado Classic. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands Peter Stetnia and Kiel Reijnen discussed the tactics of the day after the finish of stage 3. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands More photo opportunities with the pro riders after the stage. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands After the stage riders made their way back the team busses in the Velorama festival grounds. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands The riders were greeted back to the Velorama festival by fans who were ready to keep it going into the evening with live entertainment by Death Cab for Cutie. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands Tickets to Velorama ranged in price from $45 single day passes to $750 complete weekend VIP access passes. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands The beer was flowing in RiNo. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands It is best stay well hydrated while at altitude in the Mile High city. Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com Velorama 2017,bikes, beer, & bands Once the racing was done festival attendance picked up and the crowd was treated to live music from bands like Wilco, and Death Cab for Cutie.. Photo: Brett Stakelin