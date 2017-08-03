Home » Gallery » Gallery: Tour of Utah’s uphill time trial
Gallery: Tour of Utah’s uphill time trial
By
Casey B. Gibson Published
Aug. 3, 2017
2017 Tour of Utah Danny Pate rolled out of the start booth in Big Cottonwood Canyon. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 3, 2017 Tour of Utah Chad Beyer flashed past on the lower part of the course. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2017 Tour of Utah Brent Bookwalter looked to be pacing himself, 46 seconds off the winning time. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2017 Tour of Utah Rob Britton clocked the best time up beautiful Big Cottonwood Canyon outside of Salt Lake City. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 3, 2017 Tour of Utah Rob Britton kept his head down, eyes fixed on his computer, for most of his ride. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2017 Tour of Utah Rob Carpenter suffered on the last 2 kilometers of the stage. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2017 Tour of Utah Canadian James Piccoli was third in the GC standings but lost a minute in the time trial. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2017 Tour of Utah Fans cheered on Jacob Rathe in the king of the mountains kit. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2017 Tour of Utah Rally’s Sepp Kuss started the day in yellow, but he struggled on the last section of the course. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2017 Tour of Utah UnitedHealthcare’s Gavin Mannion had a fine ride, staying low and aero, to take third place. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2017 Tour of Utah Joey Rosskopf showed off his new stars and stripes skinsuit as the national time trial champion. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2017 Tour of Utah Taylor Shelden was one of the riders taking it easy, conserving energy for later stages. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2017 Tour of Utah Serghei Tevtcov was a surprise third-place finisher. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2017 Tour of Utah Nielson Powless finished in 7th place, 38 seconds behind Rob Britton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2017 Tour of Utah Neilson Powless got his kiss on the podium for being the best young rider. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com 2017 Tour of Utah Rob Britton celebrated taking the yellow jersey on the podium. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com