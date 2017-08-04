Home » Gallery » Gallery: Racing in Utah’s heat, stage 4
Gallery: Racing in Utah’s heat, stage 4
Casey B. Gibson
Aug. 4, 2017
Stage 4, 2017 Tour of Utah The peloton rolled out of South Jordan under a huge American flag. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Tour of Utah TJ Eisenhart fans were alongside the course with some amusing cutouts. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Tour of Utah Heading south from South Jordan, the peloton battled heat and air pollution. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Tour of Utah BMC Racing rode together all day, monitoring the break and suffering in the heat. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Tour of Utah Race leader Rob Britton tried to keep cool in the scorching temperatures. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Tour of Utah Rob Britton spent the day well protected by his Rally Cycling teammates. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Tour of Utah Logan Owen tried to get a break started early. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Tour of Utah Back in a familiar position, Rally’s Danny Pate pulled the peloton along. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Tour of Utah Best young rider Neilson Powless stopped by the Axeon-Hagens Berman car for fluids. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Tour of Utah Taylor Sheldon and Justin Oienk were part of the break that was finally established after 90 minutes of racing. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Tour of Utah With the peloton nowhere in sight, the break rode on toward the turnaround in the Rush Valley in stage 4. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Tour of Utah The largest time gap for the break was 4:50. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Tour of Utah The peloton headed into the Rush Valley under a baking sun. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Tour of Utah Hunting for a second win, Holowesko-Citadel led the peloton through the final corner with one lap to go. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 4, 2017 Tour of Utah John Murphy celebrated his sprint win in South Jordan. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com