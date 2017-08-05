Home » Gallery » Gallery: McCabe wins in Bountiful, Utah stage 5
Gallery: McCabe wins in Bountiful, Utah stage 5
By
Casey B. Gibson Published
Aug. 5, 2017
Stage 5, 2017 Tour of Utah Former USA Cycling U23 coach Mike Sayers caught up with Neilson Powless before the start. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Tour of Utah Race leader Rob Britton of Rally Cycling was raring to go at the start in Layton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Tour of Utah Hundreds of young fans lined the course to cheer on the riders. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Tour of Utah Emerson Oronte picked up some beverages for Britton and his teammates at the car. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Tour of Utah Elevate-KHS riders stayed together on the long haul into Bountiful. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Tour of Utah Hill Air Force base was a first time stop for the peloton in Stage 5. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Tour of Utah Hundreds of flags lined the course as riders passed through Hill Air Force Base. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Tour of Utah Bardiani all lined up on the front of the peloton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Tour of Utah Italian team Bardiani CSF was on the front as the peloton rode through Layton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Tour of Utah GC contenders Serghei Tvetcov and Brent Bookwalter kept a close eye on Rob Britton on the Bountiful climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Tour of Utah BMC’s Swiss champion Silvan Dillier launched the first attack on the Bountiful climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Tour of Utah Fans joined in to cheer the leaders up the Bountiful climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Tour of Utah On the second time up the climb, Sepp Kuss paced Britton as the other contenders kept the pair close. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Tour of Utah Travis McCabe pulls away from Marco Canola and Logan Owen to win the Stage 5 sprint in Bountiful. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com McCabeUtah6 Travis McCabe won stage 6 at Tour of Utah after a hilly run to Bountiful. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Tour of Utah Robin Carpenter talks about his crash early in the race, and chasing back to still finish fourth. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Tour of Utah The stage 5 podium of Travis McCabe, Marco Canola and Logan Owen. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 5, 2017 Tour of Utah TJ Eisenhart displayed his own unique style on the podium, accepting the fan favorite jersey. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com