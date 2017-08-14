Home » Gallery » Gallery: Colorado Classic 2017, stage 4 Gallery: Colorado Classic 2017, stage 4By VeloNews.com Published Aug. 14, 2017 Colorado Classic, Men's stage 4UHC was on the front of the peloton early in the race as they passed through City Park. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comColorado Classic, Men's stage 4BMC lines up to keep GC leader Manuel Senni safe in Stage 4. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comColorado Classic, Men's stage 4The break passed through a very green City Park 10 times in Stage 4. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comColorado Classic, Men's stage 4Greg Daniel and Logan Owen in a packed peloton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comColorado Classic, Men's stage 4Rally riders had a quiet day, content with their Utah win and a little tired in the legs. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comColorado Classic, Men's stage 4Kiel Reijnen had an easy ride during the day, with teammates front and rear to set him up for the sprint. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comColorado Classic, Men's stage 4The end is near for the escape. Antonio Molina Canet takes a look as the peloton closes in on him and his companion, Ruben Companioni, with one lap to go. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comColorado Classic, Men's stage 4The peloton bearing down on the break with one lap to go. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comColorado Classic, Men's stage 4Fans lined the course at the City Park exit, as the peloton took the final curve and headed towards the finish line. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comColorado Classic, Men's stage 4Mihkel Raim, Travis McCabe and Marco Canola battle for the front in the final sprint in Denver. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comColorado Classic, Men's stage 4Mihkel Raim wins the Stage 4 sprint for the Isreal Cycling Academy in front of some Isreali fans. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comColorado Classic, Men's stage 4Fans congratulate the BMC team as they cross the finish line after the sprint. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comColorado Classic, Men's stage 4His work done, Chris Blevins entertains the fans as he crosses the finish line. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comColorado Classic, Men's stage 4Manuel Senni brought his own Go Pro to sign in to record his interview in the leader’s jersey. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comColorado Classic, Men's stage 4The final GC podium of the first edition of the Colorado Classic. BMC’s Manuel Senni on the top step, with Serghei Tvetcov in second and Alex Howes bringing home third. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comColorado Classic, Men's stage 4A very happy Manuel Senni finished in first place for the week. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com