Gallery: Colorado Classic 2017, Racing at altitude
By
Casey B. Gibson Published
Aug. 12, 2017
Colorado Classic, Men's stage 2 The men’s peloton rolled out of Breckenridge for 10 laps of the circuit, and 10 times up Moonstone Road. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Men's stage 2 Trek’s Greg Daniel was on the front of the peloton in downtown Breckenridge. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Men's stage 2 Rally went the front of the peloton early, but they were not able to control the race in the final laps. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Men's stage 2 Former USA Cycling U23 teammates Daniel Eaton and TJ Eisenhart made up the break of the day. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Men's stage 2 Kiel Reijnen led he chase group on the first time up the climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Men's stage 2 Rwandan National Champion Gasor Hategeka in the peloton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Men's stage 2 Utah overall winner Rob Britton wasn’t able to stay with the leaders In Breckenridge. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Men's stage 2 The chase group climbed toward Moonstone Road with a threatening sky in the distance. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Men's stage 2 Jelly Belly’s Serghei Tvetcov and Taylor Sheldon set the pace on the front of the peloton. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Men's stage 2 Cannondale’s Hugh Carthy led the way for eventual race winner Alex Howes on the Moonstone climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Men's stage 2 Riders swept around a switchback on the way back to Breckenridge. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Men's stage 2 Eisenhart and Eaton climbed Moonstone Road with hundreds of fans cheering them on. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Men's stage 2 Eisenhart eventually dropped Eaton and carried on alone. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Men's stage 2 Peter Stetina led Alex Howes and Manuel Senni on the chase with one lap to go. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Men's stage 2 Axeon’s Jhonnatan Narvaez Prado was the best young rider on the day. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Men's stage 2 Alex Howes wins Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic in Breckenridge, with TJ Eisenhart a close second. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Men's stage 2 After crashing out of the lead group on the descent, Sepp Kuss finishes with a bloody knee and a flat tire. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Men's stage 2 TJ Eisenhart posing with one of his many jerseys after Stage 2. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Men's stage 2 The men’s stage 2 podium of Alex Howes, TJ Eisenhart and Peter Stetina. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Women's stage 2 Rally’s Director Zack Bell talks with the team before the start of the women’s race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Women's stage 2 The women pass through the start line at the beginning of lap 2. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Women's stage 2 The women’s peloton struggled up Moonstone Road 5 times. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Women's stage 2 Stage 1 winner Jen Valente and junior 15-16 national champion Megan Jastrub on the climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Women's stage 2 Sara Poidevin was able to hold off Taylor Wiles and the rest of the field on the Moonstone Climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Women's stage 2 UHC took home the team GC award after the short two day stage race. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Women's stage 2 The women’s GC and stage 2 podium of Sara Poidevin, Taylor Wiles and Mickey Abigail. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Colorado Classic, Women's stage 2 Sara Poidevin with the spoils of victory. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com