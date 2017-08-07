Home » Gallery » Gallery: Britton wins Tour of Utah title Gallery: Britton wins Tour of Utah titleBy Casey B. Gibson Published Aug. 7, 2017 Stage 7, 2017 Tour of UtahFormer Smartstop teammates Rob Britton and Travis McCabe chatted at the start line. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Tour of UtahRob Britton was surrounded and supported by his teammates on Sunday, as he had been all week. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Tour of UtahFans escorted the peloton up the State Street climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Tour of UtahCaja Rural and Nippo-Vini Fantini took over the front of the peloton on the climb. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Tour of UtahThe circuit took the peloton above Salt Lake on the Avenues. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Tour of UtahRiders passed in front of the Utah capitol at the end of each lap. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Tour of UtahItalians Simone Sterbini and Manuel Senni collaborated on a short-lived breakaway. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Tour of UtahManuel Senni earned the most aggressive rider jersey for his part in a breakaway. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Tour of UtahThe big crowd at the finish line in front of the state capitol watched the final lap of the race on the big screen. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Tour of UtahBMC Racing took home the team GC honors. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Tour of UtahPaolo Simion demonstrated the fine art of drafting: 6 inches off the back of a car in the peloton at 30 mph. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Tour of UtahMarco Canola won stage 7 of the Tour of Utah with a strong uphill sprint. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Tour of UtahRob Britton was greeted by his girlfriend Ricki Hagen after his big win. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Tour of UtahThe final GC podium of Rob Britton, Gavin Mannion, and Serghei Tvetcov. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Tour of UtahMarco Canola took a short break while waiting for his fellow podium finishers. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Tour of UtahThe stage 7 podium of Marco Canola, Brent Bookwalter, and Gavin Mannion. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Tour of UtahNeilson Powless was delighted to take home the best young rider jersey. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 7, 2017 Tour of UtahJacob Rathe claimed the mountain jersey, a milestone on his recovery from medical problems. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com