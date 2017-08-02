  1. Home » Gallery » Gallery: Bookwalter climbs to Utah stage 2 win

Gallery: Bookwalter climbs to Utah stage 2 win

By Casey B. Gibson Published

Brent Bookwalter pulled away from Sepp Kuss and James Piccoli to win stage 2 of the Tour of Utah at the top of Snowbasin. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com

