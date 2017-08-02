Home » Gallery » Gallery: Bookwalter climbs to Utah stage 2 win Gallery: Bookwalter climbs to Utah stage 2 winBy Casey B. Gibson Published Aug. 2, 2017 Brent Bookwalter pulled away from Sepp Kuss and James Piccoli to win stage 2 of the Tour of Utah at the top of Snowbasin. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com Stage 2, 2017 Tour of UtahAt the start of stage 2, Axeon-Hagens Berman paid tribute to its late press officer Sean Weide with his family. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Tour of UtahTJ Eisenhart made an appearance at sign-in, without his cycling kit. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Tour of UtahYoung fans came out to cheer on the riders. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Tour of UtahThe peloton and the caravan took up the entire highway early in stage 2. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Tour of UtahThe peloton rolled through the agricultural Cache Valley. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Tour of UtahJoey Rosskopf led the break up the North Ogden Divide. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Tour of UtahNeilson Powless on the descent from the Sardine Canyon Summit. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Tour of UtahJoey Rosskopf was alone on the high-speed descent off Ogden Divide. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Tour of UtahRiders passed through the start city of Brigham City for the second time as they headed for Snow Basin. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Tour of UtahCanadians Rob Britton and Adam DeVos worked for Rally, setting up Sepp Kuss to take the yellow jersey. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Tour of UtahAxeon-Hagens Berman’s Jhonatan Narváez attacked the final group to draw out a chase. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Tour of UtahThe three young riders in the final group, Sepp Kuss, Neilson Powless, and TJ Eisenhart, may be around for a long time. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Tour of UtahAdam DeVos attacked on the final climb and stayed away for several kilometers before getting caught by the peloton inside the last kilometer. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Tour of UtahBrent Bookwalter timed his move perfectly to overtake James Piccoli and Sepp Kuss inside the final 100 meters. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Tour of UtahBrent Bookwalter pulled away from Sepp Kuss and James Piccoli to win stage 2 of the Tour of Utah at the top of Snowbasin. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Tour of UtahAdam DeVos had nothing left at the finish line. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Tour of UtahSepp Kuss smiles while wearing his first yellow jersey. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.comStage 2, 2017 Tour of UtahThe stage 2 podium of Brent Bookwalter, Sepp Kuss, and James Piccoli. Photo: Casey B. Gibson | www.cbgphoto.com