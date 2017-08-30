Eurobike 2017 liveblog: Wednesday

Held annually in Friedrichshafen, Germany, the Eurobike trade show is one of the best places to see new cycling gear. VeloNews tech editor Dan Cavallari is on the ground to check out all the new tech. With 1,400 companies exhibiting their wares August 30 to September 2, there’s sure to be a lot of interesting bikes, components, and apparel to scope out. Follow along with this liveblog. Dan will keep it updated all day on Wednesday, August 30.