VN Show: The two great debates after TDF stage 9

Editor’s note: This VeloNews Show includes images from TDW Sport, ASO/Tour de France, BMC Racing, Robert Gesink/Twitter, Geraint Thomas/Instagram, Flickr Creative Commons

This VeloNews Show comes to you directly from the Tour de France. Caley Fretz and Andrew Hood check in on the Tour’s first rest day.

After a week of racing, one fateful stage made all the difference in the GC race. Stage 9 featured tough climbs and harrowing descents. Was the ASO wrong to put sketchy downhills into this pivotal stage? Also, what’s the deal with Fabio Aru’s sneaky attack when Chris Froome suffered a mechanical? Our VeloNews reporters are on the ground in France to give you the scoop.

