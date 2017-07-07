VN Show: Sagan’s DSQ doesn’t sit right

Editor’s note: This VeloNews Show includes images from TDW Sport, ASO/Tour de France, Bora Cooking Systems/Twitter, Caley Fretz/Twitter, Flickr Creative Commons, Bensound.com

Peter Sagan was disqualified from the Tour de France this week, and we are stunned, confused, and not particularly happy. Why did the UCI choose to expel cycling’s most interesting man? Was his sprint during stage 4 intentionally dangerous? We dare to argue against the decision to send Sagan home.

Also, the race’s GC picture took shape this week on the stage to La Planche des Belle Filles. We now know who Astana’s team leader is (hint: sorry Jakob Fuglsang). Also, can team Sky hold the yellow jersey for the entire length of the race?

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show!