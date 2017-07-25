VN Show: Presenting… The VeloNews TDF awards!

Editor’s note: This VeloNews Show includes images from TDW Sport, ASO/Tour de France, VeloNews, Twitter/Michal Kwiatkowski, Flickr Creative Commons, Trek Travel

With the 2017 Tour de France finished, it’s time to hand out the official VeloNews Tour de France awards!

Forget yellow, green, or polka-dot jerseys. We have special prizes for riders who are very generous, riders who made us say “Oh s—t!!” and the teams that spent their budgets wisely.

The Tour made be over, but there’s still lots to talk about on this week’s VeloNews show.