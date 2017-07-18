VN Show: Froome survives Ag2r; Phinney speaks

Editor’s note: This VeloNews Show includes images from TDW Sport, ASO/Tour de France, VeloNews, Flickr Creative Commons

The Tour de France is speeding toward its conclusion in Paris and the battle for the GC is heating up. On Sunday we saw race leader Chris Froome put under pressure by Romain Bardet and his Ag2r teammates after Froome had a mechanical. The snafu solved the mystery of “who does Mikel Landa work for?” (hint: he works for Chris Froome), and Sky was able to avert a crisis.

So did the GC leaders miss an opportunity to topple Froome in this moment? We submit our takes on the subject, along with a fiery take from a former Tour de France winner.

Also, we sit down with American rider Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) to hear his thoughts on life in the peloton. In his opinion, cyclists are a lot like our feline friends.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show!