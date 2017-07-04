VN Show! Tour de France chaos, Phinney gets naked, Sagan’s pedal dance

Editor’s note: This VeloNews Show includes images from TDW Sport, ASO/Tour de France, Bora Cooking Systems/Twitter, Caley Fretz/Twitter, Flickr Creative Commons, Bensound.com

The opening week of the Tour de France has delivered plenty of crashes, chaos, and storylines. Why didn’t organizers place pillows or hay bales along the route during that rainy, slipper stage 1 in Düsseldorf? Such safety precautions (perhaps a bouncy castle?) could have prevented Alejandro Valverde from making an early exit.

Team Sky had zero problem with the TT, but other teams sure had problems with the team’s controversial technical clothing. What do we think about Team Sky’s performance skinsuits?

Taylor Phinney took the polka dot jersey during the race’s second stage. As it turns out, Phinney received his directions to attack while he was still in his birthday suit. Does Cannondale-Drapac hold most of its strategic meetings in the nude?

And finally, just who is Team BMC’s leader? We ponder the choices.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show!