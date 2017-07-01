Louisville, Kentucky | July 2 | Men’s under-23: 3 p.m. | Men’s Cat. 1: 4:30 p.m. | Women’s pro: 5:45 p.m. | Men’s pro: 7:15 p.m. EDT
-
In the pits: Tour de France stage 1 new tech and chaos
2 hours agoBIKES AND TECH
-
Livestream: 2017 U.S. criterium national championships
2 hours agoVIDEO
-
Thomas puts yellow lining on an ever-blossoming career
3 hours agoNEWS
-
Phinney completes circle with over-due Tour de France debut
4 hours agoTOUR DE FRANCE
-
A thin harvest: Three Americans in Tour de France
3 days agoTOUR DE FRANCE
-
Five big stories to watch during the Tour
4 days agoTOUR DE FRANCE
-
Casey Saunders, 30, dies in Kansas City criterium
5 days agoNEWS
-
How the Tour’s leader gets a yellow bike (or not)
4 days agoBIKES AND TECH
-
In the pits: Tour de France stage 1 new tech and chaos
2 hours agoBIKES AND TECH
-
A closer look at Tour de France neutral support
9 hours agoBIKES AND TECH
-
Pro Bike Gallery: Tony Martin's Canyon TT bike
9 hours agoBIKES AND TECH
-
How to predict Tour de France winners with data
10 hours agoBIKES AND TECH
-
Thomas wins Tour de France opening stage
6 hours agoTOUR DE FRANCE
-
Briton Thomas wins Tour de France opening stage
7 hours agoNEWS
-
Giro Rosa: Van Vleuten wins stage 2, Van der Breggen in pink
9 hours agoNEWS
-
Boels wins Giro Rosa opening TTT; Canuel takes pink
1 day agoRACE REPORT