Home » Tour de France » Pro Bike Gallery: Greg Van Avermaet’s custom gold BMC Pro Bike Gallery: Greg Van Avermaet’s custom gold BMCBy Dan Cavallari Published Jul. 3, 2017 Van Avermaet's custom SLR01Team BMC Racing is sporting new Teammachine SLR01 bikes at the Tour this year, and Greg Van Avermaet’s stands out in a crowd: it’s got a healthy dose of gold accents to commemorate his memorable palmares. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comVan Avermaet's custom SLR01GVA was taking this particular bike out on the last training ride before the Tour’s start in Dusseldorf. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comVan Avermaet's custom SLR01Subtle? Nah. But with a year like Van Avermaet has cobbled together, gold is a fitting choice. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comVan Avermaet's custom SLR01The beautiful paint job is juxtaposed against more mundane concerns with the paint-pen markings on the seatpost. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comVan Avermaet's custom SLR01The gold nearly blends in with the black and red. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comVan Avermaet's custom SLR01The new Teammachine features large, boxy chain stays, presumably for stiffness under heavy pedaling loads. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comVan Avermaet's custom SLR01A splash of bling on the seat stays extends all the way down to the derailleur hanger. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comVan Avermaet's custom SLR01It’s easy to get your own custom colors on a Fizik saddle, but this particular version is a bit more exclusive. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comVan Avermaet's custom SLR01Even Van Avermaet’s head unit gets the gold treatment. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comVan Avermaet's custom SLR01Like all new Teammachine SLR01 bikes, Van Avermaet’s has an integrated port in the down tube for Di2 controls. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comVan Avermaet's custom SLR01All of the Di2 E-tubes are routed cleverly and cleanly through the stem and into the frame. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comVan Avermaet's custom SLR01A cable enters the head tube through a small port. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comVan Avermaet's custom SLR01The Teammachine is part of a relatively new crop of all-around bikes that blend in aero features and avoid as many cylindrical shapes at the front of the bike as possible. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comVan Avermaet's custom SLR01To keep drag to a minimum, cables and housing get routed through the stem and frame as much as possible. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.comVan Avermaet's custom SLR01Vittoria rubber wraps up Shimano Dura-Ace wheels. Photo: Dan Cavallari | VeloNews.com