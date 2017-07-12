Fuglsang reveals wrist fracture on eve of pivotal Tour stages

PAU, France (AFP) — Denmark’s Jakob Fuglsang will carry on riding the Tour de France despite suffering two small fractures in his left wrist in a fall on stage 11. His Astana team confirmed the news late Wednesday.

Fuglsang’s team said that tests after the stage into Pau showed he had “two very small fractures, one to the scaphoid bone and the other at the top of the radius bone.”

He fell just past the halfway point in the 203.5km ride from Eymet in a crash that forced his teammate Dario Cataldo to abandon. The Italian reportedly injured his left wrist in a crash at one of the stage’s feed zones.

Two other notable riders crashed on the stage as well, two-time Tour champ Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo), and Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale). The Frenchman Bardet was second overall in the 2016 Tour. Neither sustained significant injuries.

“Jakob will start the next stage,” added his Kazakh team, whose leading rider Fabio Aru is second in the overall standings, 18 seconds behind yellow jersey wearer Chris Froome (Sky).

The 32-year-old Fuglsang, winner of last month’s Critérium du Dauphiné, was fifth overall following stage 11.

Thursday’s stage 12 is a 214.5km ride from Pau to Peyragudes in the Pyrénées. That marathon mountain stage is followed by a short, mountainous stage to Foix that could favor ambitious attackers.