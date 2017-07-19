Froome, Sky look to control Tour as race hits the Alps

LA MURE, France (AFP) — Chris Froome has tasked his Sky teammates with mission control as the Tour de France begins brutally tough, back-to-back Alpine stages on Wednesday.

The reigning champion has an 18-second lead in the yellow jersey competition ahead of Italian Fabio Aru (Astana), but two other riders — Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) — are also within 30 seconds of the lead.

There are four categorized climbs in Wednesday’s 183-kilometer stage 17 from La Mure to Serre-Chevalier, and nearly 60km of steep climbing.

More Tour de France news Kittel abandons Tour de France after stage 17 crash Kittel was leading the points competition and had won five stages before he exited.

Although the finish is at the end of a 28km descent, there are 30km of climbing before that and Froome is determined to keep his rivals under tight wraps.

“[Wednesday] is certainly going to be a race for us to control, but otherwise I’m feeling good,” Froome said. “I do believe these next two days are the biggest consecutive days in this year’s Tour de France.

“It’s hard to say exactly how selective it’s going to be, or just a case of the four of us, all within half a minute, chasing each other’s shadows, or whether it’s going to be blown wide open.

“On the upside, myself and Mikel Landa are feeling great coming into this final week of the race.”

Landa (Sky) is fifth at 1:17 back but could have an important role to play as a foil with Froome’s rivals concentrating not just on trying to take time off the leader, but also cautious of Landa’s potential to push them off the podium.

Epic stage

“Everyone is trying to get an advantage over Sky, which is a strong team which prefers to go on the attack rather than defend,” Landa said.

“Who knows, maybe [Wednesday] will require more attention, there are more climbs and more terrain for strategies — I think it could be more dangerous.”

It’s certainly going to be an epic stage with three huge climbs — the Col de la Croix de Fer, Col du Telegraphe, and Col du Galibier, the highest point of this year’s race at more than 2,600 meters above sea level.

It could encourage one of the top-10 rivals a bit further back to strike out a long way from home.

“I’ve lost time but we’ll see how things go [on Wednesday],” said two-time former winner Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo), who was caught out in Tuesday’s crosswinds and lost more than 90 seconds to drop out of the top 10.

“Everything will depend on how my legs are and how my rivals react during the race.”

The Spaniard, though, is not one to sit on and wait to see how things pan out.

However, with a summit finish to come on Thursday and a time trial on Saturday, Uran believes the leaders might be more concerned with avoiding losing time.

Uran is fourth at 29 seconds back but knows that after Froome, he’s the best time trialist among the yellow jersey challengers. If Froome doesn’t lose any time in the Alps, he will fancy his chances of overhauling Bardet and Aru on Saturday.

“Now the Alps are beginning,” he said. “You have to be careful every day.”