Bora to ‘officially protest’ Sagan ejection from Tour

German team Bora-Hansgrohe announced it will protest the Tour de France race jury’s decision to disqualify Peter Sagan from the race.

In a press statement issued late Tuesday, the team said, “The team disagrees with the decision and protested it officially.”

Sagan tangled with Mark Cavendish in the sprint finish of stage 4. The British sprinter crashed into the right-hand barriers. He was taken to a hospital and later withdrew from the Tour, suffering a broken right shoulder blade.

“In the sprint I didn’t know that Mark Cavendish was behind me,” said Sagan. “He was coming from the right side, and I was trying to go on [Alexander] Kristoff’s wheel. Mark was coming really fast from the back and I just didn’t have time to react and to go left.”

Sagan was quick to go speak with Cavendish after the finish.

“I was massively grateful that Peter [Sagan] came directly after the finish to see me — I have a good relationship with Peter,” said Cavendish. “Even with the movement to the right, obviously I wouldn’t be happy but that’s racing. But I was a little bit confused with the elbow, that’s something I’d like to speak to him about.”

Sagan won Monday’s stage 3 to Longwy with a display of sheer force on the short finish climb.

It is unclear what sort of recourse Sagan and his Bora team might have.

The statement went on to say, “The team applied for a redress of Peter Sagan’s result in stage 4.”