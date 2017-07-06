Giro Rosa: Gutierrez wins stage 7

Spanish champion Sheyla Gutierrez won stage 7 of the Giro Rosa Thursday in Baronissi, Italy. Ale-Cipollini’s Soraya Paladin was second ahead of Eugenia Bujak (BJC City Lujbljana).

Gutierrez was fastest out of a breakaway of 12 riders that rode off the front on the hilly stage. At one point, the group had an advantage of three minutes.

The victory was a big milestone for her American Cylance team, its first in the Giro Rosa.

Gutierrez also won the Belgian one-day classic Le Samyn in March.

The race was overshadowed by a crash in the 142-kilometer stage. Claudia Cretti (Valcar PBM) was taken to a hospital after crashing mid-race. Organizers have not provided further details about the prognosis.

Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) kept her overall lead in the Giro with three stages remaining. Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) is second, and Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) sits in third overall.

Stage 7, top five

1. Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Cylance Pro Cycling) in 3:43″16

2. Soraya Paladin (Alè – Cipollini – Galassia), st

3. Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana), st

4. Alexis Ryan (Canyon SRAM Racing), st

5. Lauren Kitchen (WM3 Pro Cycling Team), st

Top-five overall

1. Anna Van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) in 15:37:14

2. Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5) at +1’03

3. Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica – Scott), +1’39”

4. Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans), +3’11

5. Amanda Spratt (Orica – Scott), +3’32