D’hoore wins Giro Rosa stage 4 sprint

Jolien D’hoore won her first Giro Rosa stage Monday with a fast finishing sprint in Occhiobello, Italy. The Wiggle-High5 rider beat Chloe Hosking (Ale-Cipollini) in stage 4. American Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) was third.

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) kept her overall lead at the end of the 118km stage.

With about 40 kilometers to go, crosswinds split the peloton. Stage 2 winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) was caught out and lost about two minutes.

However, the sprinters weren’t bothered by the difficult conditions. “We were all together for most of the stage, especially when the bunch split as well as inside the final five kilometers,” said Rivera. “Lucinda [Brand] was able to take me around the final two roundabouts and I could take the opportunity to go for the podium.”

D’hoore, the Belgian national champion, won the sprint with a bike throw ahead of the Aussie Hosking, who won last year’s La Course race.

The sprinters will take a back seat Tuesday as the Giro Rosa offers up a 12.7km individual time trial in Sant’elpidio a Mare.

Stage 4 results, top 10

1. Jolien D’HOORE, WIGGLE-HIGH5, in 2:42:04

2. Chloe HOSKING, ALÉ CIPOLLINI, at 0:00

3. Coryn RIVERA, TEAM SUNWEB, at 0:00

4. Hannah BARNES, CANYON-SRAM, at 0:00

5. Giorgia BRONZINI, WIGGLE-HIGH5, at 0:00

6. Arlenis SIERRA, ASTANA WOMEN, at 0:00

7. Annalisa CUCINOTTA, LENSWORLD-KUOTA, at 0:00

8. Claudia CRETTI, VALCAR PBM, at 0:00

9. Amalie DIDERIKSEN, BOELS-DOLMANS, at 0:00

10. Ilaria SANGUINETI, BEPINK COGEAS, at 0:00

General classification, top 10