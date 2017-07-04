VN podcast: Special Sagan TDF disqualification episode

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Peter Sagan has been disqualified from the Tour de France. Is that right? Is that even within the rules? Who pushed for this? Andrew Hood and Caley Fretz report from France on the this Tour de France’s biggest controversy.

If you like what you hear, subscribe to the VeloNews podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. Also, check out the VeloNews Fast Talk training podcast with Trevor Connor and Fretz.