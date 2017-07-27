VN podcast, ep. 43: Tour redux; Lizzie Deignan talks La Course

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

We were promised a race full of attacks and excitement — did the 2017 Tour de France route deliver? Spencer Powlison argues that it didn’t. On the ground in France, Fred Dreier got really sweaty. He also got peeved that Chris Froome and Team Sky shut most journalists out of traditional rest day press conferences.

Plus, we talk about the unconventional La Course women’s race. First it went up the Izoard. Then, it raced around Marseille. Former world champion Lizzie Deignan liked part of it — but not all. Also we talk to Polish champion Kasia Niewiadoma.

