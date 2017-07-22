VN podcast, ep. 42: The Tour’s final countdown

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

The last week of the Tour delivered thrills and spills and plenty of drama. It was capped off by Saturday’s decisive time trial through the streets of Marseille. Fred Dreier and Caley Fretz have takes galore on the week’s biggest stories and then take a walk through the TT paddock, catching up with Greg LeMond, mechanics, riders, and more. Then, the podcast heads into the Marseille Vélodrome for the final battle between Chris Froome, Romain Bardet, and Rigoberto Uran.

