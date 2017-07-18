VN Podcast, Ep. 41: Taylor Phinney’s peloton of cats and a rest day update

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Six days to Paris. Two major mountain stages and a time trial. Four riders sit within 29 seconds of the lead. And the peloton is a herd of cats.

Fred Dreier and Caley Fretz analyze the fight for the yellow jersey, discuss Sky’s decision to bar a reporter from its press event, and then sit down with Taylor Phinney and Nate Brown to talk about Tour rookiedom, pressure, stress, and yes, cats. Plus, a diary from top-10 hopeful George Bennett and insight into Dan Martin’s quest for seconds.

