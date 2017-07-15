VN Podcast, ep. 40: This is the tightest Tour ever

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

The Tour de France podium is closer on time than it’s ever been this far into the race. Can Chris Froome take yellow back? Can he defend against his own teammate, Mikel Landa? Are short stages like the one to Foix the future of the Tour? Fred Dreier, Caley Fretz, and Andrew Hood dig into the Tour as it rides out of the Pyrenees.

