VN Podcast, Ep. 39: Bouhanni punches, Aru sneak attacks, and the Tour rolls on

Richie Porte is out. Geraint Thomas is out. Nacer Bouhanni punched a guy. Fabio Aru says he can’t see elbows and Chris Froome has trouble steering straight. The Tour de France is never dull.

Fred Dreier is in France! He joins Caley Fretz and Andrew Hood to break down the GC battles of last weekend and dig into the controversies of the day — and there are plenty.

