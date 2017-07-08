VN Podcast, Ep. 38: Controversy is thy middle name

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

One mountain stage down, many to go. The Tour de France is about to head back into the high peaks and will tackle a stage Alberto Contador called the hardest of the Tour. Who will come out on top?

But first, more on Peter Sagan’s controversial expulsion, his court petition, and what might have happened if he’d won it. Can you skip a stage of the Tour de France?

Then, the hottest of hot takes straight from the center of the cycling universe, Boulder, Colorado, and diaries from George Bennet and birthday boy Nate Brown.

