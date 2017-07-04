VN Podcast, Ep. 37: Nate Brown’s polka dots, Walsh on Armstrong, and the 3-second rule

More episodes of the VeloNews Cycling Podcast VN Podcast, special episode: Taylor Phinney’s polka dots The VeloNews crew is in Liège, Belgium to talk about and with American Taylor Phinney — the new mountains leader at the 2017 Tour de

It’s American polka dot week! First for Taylor Phinney, then Cannondale-Drapac teammate Nathan Brown. VN correspondents Caley Fretz and Andrew Hood are on the ground in France and discuss the climber’s jersey, Lance Armstrong’s return to cycling media, and a new rule designed to keep the GC men out of sprint finishes. Plus, special hotel room diaries (and theme tunes) from both Brown and Tour of California winner George Bennett.

